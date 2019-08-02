Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic horror classic The Stand had been adapted for television before with the 1994 ABC miniseries.

But CBS All Access’ upcoming limited series The Stand will bring something that will have fans buzzing — a new ending crafted by King. The streamer announced at TCA Thursday that King will write the last episode of the nine-episode series, providing a new coda that won’t be found in the book.

CBS All Access

“For fans of the book who have wondered what became of the survivors of the stand, this episode will contain a story that takes us beyond the book to answer those questions,” CBS All Access EVP Julie McNamara said. “A continuation to The Stand, I can’t wait to share that with the world.”

The CBS All Access limited series is written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell. Boone had developed a relationship with King while trying for years to mount a screen adaptation of The Stand as a movie or series of movies. Out of the duo’s discussions came the idea for the new act penned by King.

The prolific horror author had lamented in interviews that he wasn’t quite happy with the ending in the book, so he likely sparked to the idea of writing a new one.

I hear the new material will pick up right after the events in the novel. The script is still being written but I hear the followup will be a substantial part of the final episode, not a brief epilogue at the end.

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Flavien Prioreau/Chiara Marinai/Henry Zaga

Starring James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga, The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.