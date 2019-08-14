‘The Spy’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date & Unveils First-Look Images For Sacha Baron Cohen Starrer

Netflix has set September 6 for the premiere of its upcoming limited series The Spy, starring Emmy-nominated Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?). The internet TV network also released some first-look photos (see above and below).

Written and directed by Gideon Raff, creator of the Israeli drama Prisoners of War on which Showtime’s Homeland was based, The Spy is inspired by the story of legendary former Mossad agent Eli Cohen (Baron Cohen), who successfully goes undercover in Syria in the early 1960s. Cohen becomes close enough to ambitious military leaders and their rich friends to earn a game-changing level of trust about Syria’s biggest anti-Israel secret initiatives.

Baron Cohen’s Eli Cohen is a man who wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, but he does his job so well that he finds it hard to strip off his double identity. Cast also includes Noah Emmerich (The Americans) who plays Dan Peleg, Eli’s Mossad handler who tires to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes, Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) as Eli’s wife, Nadia, who is left to raise their family on her own and knows something isn’t right about her husband’s government job, and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) as Amin Al-Hafz, a military officer who thinks he’s found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen.

The Spy is written and directed by Emmy-winner Raff (Prisoners of War, Homeland and Tyrant) and Légende Films. The series is produced by Alain Goldman (La Vie en Rose).

Netflix