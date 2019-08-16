‘The Sinner’: Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley & Eddie Martinez Join Series Regular Cast Of USA Network Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Hecht (Special), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones) and Eddie Martinez (Orange Is the New Black) are set as leads opposite Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer and Chris Messina on the upcoming third season of USA Network’s anthology crime thriller series The Sinner.

Season 3 follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. He uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Hecht will play Sonya, a successful painter living a secluded life in Dorchester who meets Ambrose (Pullman) when he investigates the car accident on her property.

Fitz-Henley will portray Leela Burns. Jamie’s (Bomer) expectant wife and the stylish Brooklyn-born owner of a boutique in downtown Dorchester.

Martinez will play Vic Soto, a hardworking former Marine and rising star detective at the Dorchester Police Department who works with Ambrose.

Derek Simonds returns as executive producer and showrunner, along with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, who executive produce through their company Iron Ocean, and Charlie Gogolak. Willie Reale also will serve as executive producer. Adam Bernstein is set to direct the first two episodes and also will executive produce. The series is produced by UCP.

Hecht recently received an Emmy nomination for her performance in the Netflix series Special and appeared on Showtime’s limited series The Loudest Voice. Upcoming, She will be seen in Amazon’s The Boys and Dickinson for Apple TV+. Hecht is repped by Innovative Artists.

Fitz-Henley recently finished shooting Fantasy Island alongside Michael Peña and Lucy Hale. She also recently wrapped My Spy, in a starring role opposite Dave Bautista. Her television credits include Midnight Texas, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and telefilm Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Fitz-Henley is repped by Management 360, Paradigm and Peikoff Mahan.

Martinez had recent guest appearances on Orange Is the New Black, Narcos: Mexico and Hawaii Five-O. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming Kill Chain and the 2019 Sundance Film Festival award-winning film The Infiltrators, which was also the opening-night film at the 2019 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. Martinez is repped by Kontakto and Sutton, Barth & Vennari.