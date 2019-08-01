‘The Sinner’: Chris Messina To Star In Season 3 Of USA Network Series

Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) is set to star opposite Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman in the third season of The Sinner, USA Network’s anthology crime thriller series.

The third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Messina will play Nick Haas, a college friend to Jamie (Bomer). A surprise visit years later unexpectedly alters the course of their friendship and their lives.

Derek Simonds returns as executive producer and showrunner, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple as executive producers through their company Iron Ocean, and Charlie Gogolak as executive producer. Willie Reale also will serve as executive producer. Adam Bernstein is set to direct the first two episodes and will also executive produce. The series is produced by UCP.

Messina recently starred in HBO’s limited series Sharp Objects opposite Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson. He also co-stars in the upcoming feature Birds of Prey. Additionally, he stars in the revenge thriller The Secrets We Keep alongside Noomi Rapace, in the YouTube pilot Dark Cargo, and in Gia Coppola’s sophomore film, Mainstream.

The Mindy Project alum Messina is repped by Management 360, CAA and Gender Kelly.