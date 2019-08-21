President Donald Trump, who has been lambasted by The Simpsons before, is again the comedy target of a new teaser video from the show’s creators.

This time, the newly self-christened Chosen One is involved in a parody of West Side Story featuring members of The Squad and the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Although no Simpsons characters appear, it’s instantly recognizable for the show’s animation stylings.

Set to the tune of “America“ from the classic musical, the clip shows the president being confronted by a picture of the Squad (whom, we all know, are freshmen Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib).

The Squad fires back: “You’re Boris Johnson without the class / Can’t wait to see you behind prison glass / Your nose is right up Putin’s a– / We say it’s time to impeach you fast.”

The circus eventually finds its way outdoors, where a can-can line of the 2020 Democratic candidates dances into the picture.

An exhausted Trump collapses, only to be mocked by Joe Biden. “Who’s an old man now?”

Watch the video above for the big picture.