‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Celebrates Film’s 25th Anniversary With Ohio Festival

You can get busy living, or get busy dying. Or you could get busy and head to the 25th anniversary celebration of The Shawshank Redemption, a celebration of one of the most popular films of all-time being held in Ohio Aug. 16-18.

The 1994 film was shot in and around Mansfield, Ohio, and that location will be filled with fans and some cast members, touring the spots captured in the film. For those who haven’t had access to television or a theater in the last several decades, The Shawshank Redemption tells the story of banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murder of his wife and her lover, despite claiming innocence. He befriends a fellow prisoner, Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman). Dufresne becomes involved in a money-laundering scheme run by the warden, but manages to turn the tables with a few twists and manages to escape the prison.

For the reunion – at least, so far – attendance by Morgan Freeman or Tim Robbins isn’t anticipated. But Bob Gunton (Warden Norton), William Sadler (Heywood), Mark Rolston (Bogs), Frank Medrano (Fat Ass), Alfonso Freeman (Red’s Mugshot and a Fresh Fish Guy), Scott Mann (Glenn Quentin), Renee Blaine (Linda Dufresne) and Claire Slemmer (Bank Teller) are expected to attend.

This isn’t the first such reunion based on the film. But the milestone 25th anniversary adds some weight to this potential gathering, which will feature a tour of more than a dozen original film sites in and around Mansfield, including the Ohio State Reformatory, the film’s Shawshank State Prison. Fans will get to go everywhere from Warden Norton’s office to Andy Dufresne’s escape tunnel.

On Aug, 16, the film will be shown at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, where the movie premiered in 1994. Tickets for the overall event can be purchased online through the event’s website.