‘The Rookie’ Star Afton Williamson Names Actor She Alleges Sexually Harassed Her

Afton Williamson is offering more details on her exit from ABC cop drama The Rookie.

In a Monday evening Instagram post, the actress thanked her fans and friends for their support, and she reiterated her claim that she quit the series because of “sexual harassment” and “racial discrimination.” In this latest post (read it here) Williamson also named the two people she accuses of harassment and discrimination.

Deadline has not independently verified Williamson’s claims.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the actress said she quit the freshman series and would not be returning for the second season after allegedly experiencing inappropriate comments from the hair department She additionally alleged that she was bullied by executive producers.

“Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from executive producers,” she wrote. “During the season, it continued along with sexual harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the hair dept. head escalated into sexual assault at our wrap party.”

The Rookie co-stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter. The series was created by Alexi Hawley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

In her post, Williamson accused Hawley of failing to share her complaints with human resources.

“The sexual harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised,” she said. “The hair dept. head was fired only after the sexual assault and not for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the hair and makeup trailer.”

Entertainment One, which co-produces with ABC Studios, said Sunday afternoon that it has “initiated an independent investigation” into the allegations.

‘The Rookie’ Producer eOne Investigating Co-Star Afton Williamson’s Allegations Of Racism & Sexual Misconduct

Meanwhile, during ABC’s TCA executive session Monday, the network’s entertainment president, Karey Burke, was asked to comment on Williamson’s bombshell allegations.

“I am frustrated, I don’t have a lot of answers; I wish I had more,” Burke told reporters. “I heard at the end of June that there were allegations, and an investigation has been launched. We are waiting for answers… As soon as we learn more, we will make determination based on what’s found.”

Burke went on to express hope that the third-party investigation launched by eOne would produce “results that are independent and trustworthy.”

Those conclusions “will guide us how to handle similar situations in the future,” Burke added when asked about a possible communications breakdown, as Williamson alleged.