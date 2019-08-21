‘The Ranch’ Final Season Gets Netflix Premiere Date

We’re heading toward the last roundup for Netflix’s The Ranch, whose fourth and final season now has a premiere date. Billed as Part 7, the first half of the 20-episode farewell season will begin streaming September 13.
Set in present day on a Colorado ranch outside Denver, the show follows Colt’s (Ashton Kutcher) return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father (Sam Elliott) and mother (Debra Winger). Elisha Cuthbert stars as Colt’s fiancé Abby.
Created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, The Ranch was the first comedy series produced by Netflix and the first to introduce 20-episode seasons for multi-camera series split into two half-seasons. The final 10 episodes making up Part 8 will launch in 2020.
Danny Masterson originally co-starred in the series as Kutcher’s brother Rooster, but he was written off the show at the end of Season 3 amid renewed attention on rape allegations made by four women against Masterson in the 2000s. His exit was dealt with the kickoff in the first episode of the second half of last year’s season in December.
