‘The Purge’: Rochelle Aytes & Danika Yarosh To Recur In Season 2 Of USA Drama

Rochelle Aytes (Mistresses) and Danika Yarosh (Greenhouse Academy) are set to recur in Season 2 of USA Network series The Purge, from Blumhouse Television and UCP.

Based on the movie franchise, the series revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, Season 1 followed several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, they are forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night. Derek Luke, Max Martini, Joel Allen and Paola Nunez,

Aytes will play Michelle Moore, a woman who must rebuild her world after her peaceful existence is shattered when an assassin breaks into her and her husband Marcus’ (Luke) home on Purge night. Yarosh is set as Kelen Stewart, a college student who tries to help her boyfriend Ben (Joel Allen) process the horrors he witnessed on Purge night.

Aytes starred in the ABC soap Mistresses and recurred on Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O. Her other credits include Trick ‘r Treat, Madea’s Family Reunion, White Chicks, Desperate Housewives and Detroit 187. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Zero Gravy Management.

Yarosh was a season regular on Season 3 of Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy and appeared in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Her TV credits also include Heroes Reborn, Law & Order: SVU, Shameless and See Dad Run. She is repped by Paradigm, Curtis Talent Management and Imprint PR.

