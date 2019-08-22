Fox Searchlight Makes North American Rights Deal For ‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ Before Toronto & London Fest Bows

The Personal History of David Copperfield follows a good-hearted young man whose rogue spirit carries him through a colorful life of poverty and opulence. A burgeoning young writer’s life is followed from orphaned infancy to adulthood as he befriends a collection of eccentric characters on a journey of love, acceptance and self-discovery in Victorian England.

“Armando Iannucci is a wonderfully original filmmaker and expert storyteller; he brings his irreverent and imaginative take to this iconic and beloved story,” said Fox Searchlight Chairmen Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula in a statement to Deadline confirming the deal. “As for Dev, he has consistently impressed since his unforgettable breakout roles in Slumdog Millionaire and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. With his warmth, humor and diversity of roles throughout his career, it is particularly rewarding to see him lead such a spectacular ensemble in this film.”

The film reunites Searchlight with Patel, Swinton and producer Kevin Loader. Patel’s FSL collaborations are the Best Picture Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel; Swinton with The Deep End, The Grand Budapest Hotel, A Bigger Splash and Isle of Dogs; and Loader with My Cousin Rachel.

“We are so pleased that Fox Searchlight’s early enthusiasm for this movie has paid off, and we’re excited by their plans to bring it to as wide an audience as possible in North America. We’re all proud of this film, and with Fox Searchlight, we have the right fit: we can’t wait to get started,” said Iannucci and Loader.

The exec producers are Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Simon Blackwell, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos. Pic is a coproduction between FilmNation, Film4 and Wishmore Entertainment.

UTA and FilmNation brokered the deal with FSL Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Co-Productions Ray Strache.