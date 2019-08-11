‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ Leads Mixed Weekend; Music Doc ‘Bring The Soul’ Croons; ‘The Farewell’ Salutes $10M: Specialty Box Office

SXSW Film Festival audience award-winner The Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and newcomer Zack Gottsagen, launched solidly in 17 theaters in seven markets over the weekend. The Roadside Attractions/Armory Films release led the pack of debuts with the highest per-theater average among openers, despite its comparatively bigger location count, grossing an estimated three-day $205,236, averaging $12,108.

Roadside reported Sunday the title, directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, was number one in “more than half” of the theaters it played in including a “big commercial multiplex in Salt Lake City” along with other locations including The Landmark in L.A. as well as theaters in Dallas, Charlotte, Denver and Austin with “lots of sellouts in various markets.”

“We’re thrilled with our opening of audience favorite The Peanut Butter Falcon…,” commented Roadside Attractions co-president Howard Cohen Sunday. “We opened in seven markets across the country…to give the film a chance to show how from the start it can play to a broad audience both in the heartland as well as the coasts.”

Roadside said the title played to a 53% female / 47% female audience with 65% under the age of 50. The Peanut Butter Falcon will expand “moderately” in its second frame, according to the company, to allow for word-of-mouth ahead of an expansion to over 800 runs on August 23.

Landing in the top 10, music documentary Bring The Soul: The Movie, centered on Korean pop group BTS had a solid North American start via Trafalgar Releasing. Directed by Jun-Soo Park, the title grossed just under $2.3M in 873 theaters, averaging $2,631 bringing its cume since opening Wednesday to $4.4M. Its weekend take landed it in the top 10 as of Sunday.

Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams starrer, After The Wedding, rolled out into five theaters Friday. Also starring Billy Crudup and Abby Quinn, the Sony Classics title grossed an estimated three-day $57,124, averaging a somewhat modest $11,425.

The Sundance ’19 title, directed by Bart Freundlich, was an opening selection at the festival in January and is based on the Best Foreign Language Oscar-nominated 2007 Danish same-title original by Susanne Bier starring Mads Mikkelsen. IFC Films opened the original in five theaters in March of that year, grossing over $47K in 5 locations, averaging $9,426. It went on to cume over $1.53M in theaters.

Last year, SPC opened adult drama The Wife with Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce in mid-August. The title took in over $108K in its starting frame, averaging $27K in four locations. The Wife went on to cume $9.6M. Hopefully After The Wedding will see more momentum as it heads to 8 to 10 markets next weekend including San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Amazon Studios doc One Child Nation bowed at Film Forum in New York and the Laemmle Royal in L.A. over the weekend. Directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, the title which won grand jury prizes at both Sundance and Full Frame documentary festival opened to a $22,244 gross, averaging $11,122.

Amazon reported Sunday that the NYT Critics Pick had “sold-out shows throughout the weekend” at Film Forum, while also taking the number one spot at the Royal.

One Child Nation’s opening falls on the higher range with other recent non-fiction awards contenders. Neon’s Honeyland played two runs its opening frame to a $31,381 gross ($15,691 PTA). This weekend, the feature grossed $32,470 in 12 theaters ($2,706 PTA) bringing its cume to $129,662. Magnolia’s Mike Wallace Is Here played three locations in its first weekend, grossing $19,437 ($6,479 PTA), while PBS Distribution’s For Sama also bowed in three theaters, grossing $9,350 ($3,117 PTA).

Doc contenders that opened earlier this year include Neon’s Apollo 11, with a $1.6M gross in its opener in 120 theaters ($13,392 PTA). The Biggest Little Farm, also from Neon, launched in five locations in early May, grossing over $110K, averaging $22K. The film is in its 15th outing now. It grossed $30,355 in 44 theaters in the three-day, averaging $690, brining its cume as of Sunday to $4.3M.

Fellow doc Jay Myself from Oscilloscope continued its Film Forum exclusive in its second weekend, holding well. Directed by Stephen Wilkes, the feature grossed $11,450, down about 39% from its opening $18,909 gross at the New York location. Its two-week cume is at $49,435.

“Week two is always the big test to see if a film can hold its own without the support of filmmaker Q&As and breaking press,” noted Oscilloscope’s Andrew Carlin. “We’re really pleased with this result and think it’s clear that positive word-of-mouth is driving attendance.”

Jay Myself will expand to L.A. August 16 with additional top 20 markets set for August 23 and 30.

NEW RELEASES

After The Wedding (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $57,124, Average $11,425

Bring The Soul: The Movie (Trafalgar Releasing) NEW [873 Theaters] Weekend $2,296,491, Average $2,631, Cume $4,400,733 (Wednesday open)

One Chid Nation (Amazon Studios) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $22,244, Average $11,122

The Peanut Butter Falcon (Roadside Attractions/Armory Films) NEW [17 Theaters] Weekend $205,236, Average $12,108

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Jay Myself (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [1 Theater] Weekend $11,450, Cume $49,435

Love Antosha (Lurker Films Release) Week 2 [7 Theater] Weekend $11,200, Average $1,600, Cume $19,880

Luce (Neon) Week 2 [24 Theaters] Weekend $144,357, Average $6,015, Cume $317,765

The Nightingale (IFC Films) Week 2 [27 Theaters] Weekend $71,826, Average $2,660, Cume $119,785

Piranhas (Music Box Films) Week 2 [10 Theater] Weekend $6,053, Average $605, Cume $10,940

Tel Aviv On Fire (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [27 Theaters] Weekend $77,591, Average $2,874, Cume $146,158

Them That Follow (1091) Week 2 [195 Theaters] Weekend $87,750, Average $450, Cume $103,970

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Honeyland (Neon) Week 3 [12 Theaters] Weekend $32,470, Average $2,706, Cume $129,662

The Fighting Preacher (Purdie Distribution) Week 3 [32 Theaters] Weekend $45,681, Average $1,428, Cume $386,643

David Crosby: Remember My Name (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [47 Theaters] Weekend $85,498, Average $1,819, Cume $298,037

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 5 [6 Theaters] Weekend $1,682, Average $280, Cume $581,568

The Farewell (A24) Week 5 [704 Theaters] Weekend $2,217,690, Average $3,150, Cume $10,326,818

Sword Of Trust (IFC Films) Week 5 [66 Theaters] Weekend $36,912, Average $559, Cume $300,018

Free Trip To Egypt (Matson Films) Week 6 (originally opened 5/31) [4 Theaters] Weekend $1,785, Average $446, Cume $30,257 ($71,087 also from one-time Fathom event)

Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (Roadside Attractions) Week 6 [63 Theaters] Weekend $39,500, Average $627, Cume $791,652

Maiden (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [173 Theaters] Weekend $254,273, Average $1,470, Cume $1,917,185

Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire Of Faith (ArtAffects) Week 7 [25 Theaters] Weekend $22,000, Average $880, Cume $1,612,926

Wild Rose (Neon) Week 8 [38 Theaters] Weekend $29,400, Average $774, Cume $1,579,415

The Last Black Man In San Francisco (A24) Week 10 [52 Theaters] Weekend $54,582, Average $1,050, Cume $4,404,032

Pavarotti (CBS Films) Week 10 [44 Theaters] Weekend $42,500, Average $966, Cume $4,531,440

Free Trip To Egypt (Matson Films) Week 11 [ Theaters] Weekend $, Average $, Cume $ (Fathom Event on 6/12: $71,087)

Echo In The Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 12 [60 Theaters] Weekend $69,854, Average $1,164, Cume $3,196,010

The Biggest Little Farm (Neon) Week 15 [44 Theaters] Weekend $30,355, Average $690, Cume $4,300,530