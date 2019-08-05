‘The Oval’: Tyler Perry’s BET White House Drama Sets More Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: BET has added 11 series regulars to the cast of Tyler Perry’s White House drama series The Oval. Javon Johnson (The Hate U Give), Ptosha Storey (Empire), Vaughn Hebron (TiTi Do You Love Me), Teesha Renee (Yes, God, Yes), Lodric Collins (Grimm), Ciera Payton (She’s Gotta Have It), Taja V. Simpson (Boo 2: A Madea Halloween), Walter Fauntleroy (Grey’s Anatomy), Brad Benedict (Castle), Travis Cure (Nocturnal) and Matthew Law (The Paynes) join previously announced cast Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson. The 25-episode The Oval was the first series greenlighted under Perry’s multi-year content deal with Viacom. Principal photography is underway at Tyler Perry Studios.

Written, directed and executive produced by Perry, The Oval tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

Johnson will play Richard Hallsen, the esteemed White House butler who has served several administrations at the White House.

Storey will portray Nancy Hallsen, the loving wife of White House butler Richard Hallsen.

Hebron is Barry Hallsen, Richard and Nancy’s son. He is a young dad to his 4-year old daughter Callie.

Renee will play Sharon, the girlfriend of Barry Hallsen. She works at a local pharmacy.

Collins will portray Donald Winthrop, chief of staff at the White House for Hunter Franklin, the newly elected president of the United States. He is smart, demanding and manipulative.

Payton will play Lilly Winthrop, a fashion designer who is married to Chief of Staff Donald Winthrop.

Simpson will portray Priscilla Owens, the residence staff supervisor at the White House. She is married to Sam, the president’s Secret Service agent.

Fantleroy is Sam Owens, a loyal Secret Service agent to the president.

Benedict will play Kyle Flint, a Secret Service agent at the White House. He is an ex-Marine who is direct and unwavering. He takes direction but seems to be always operating with a different outcome in mind.

Cure will portray Bobby, who’s handsome and rugged. After meeting Lilly Winthrop on a plane, neither of their lives will be the same ever again.

Law is Kareem Richardson, who owns a local pharmacy in Washington, D.C., along with his father. He is a hardworking young man. He may be in a relationship, but his heart longs for Sharon, who also works at the pharmacy and is in a committed relationship with Barry.

Michelle Sneed also will serve as executive producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

Simpson, repped by E Cubed Management and Stewart Talent, was last seen in Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween and next can be seen in the upcoming Antoine Allen feature Lola and Christopher Nolen’s My Online Valentine. Johnson is repped by Gill Talent Group. Storey is repped by AKA Talent Agency and Main Title Entertainment. Hebron is repped by CGEM Talent. Collins is repped by Aqua Talent Agency and Bold Agency. Payton is repped by Del Corral and Associates Model and Talent Agency, Pakula/King & Associates and Zero Gravity Management. Fauntleroy is repped by Daniel Hoff Agency and Rothman/Andres Entertainment. Benedict is repped by People Store, Sovereign Talent Group and Apollo Management. Cure is repped by Slamm Management. Law is repped by Daniel Hoff Agency.