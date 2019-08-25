The Obamas Unveil Their Summer Playlist – Lil Nas X, Rolling Stones Make The Cut

Forty four is jamming to 44 songs this summer.

President Barack Obama shared the former first couple’s summer 2019 playlist today on social media, and it includes 44 tracks spanning multiple decades.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” the former commander in chief wrote on Instagram.

The eclectic list includes the classics — “Happy” by The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing,” and Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years.”

There’s also “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” from Frank Sinatra and “How High the Moon” by Ella Fitzgerald

The Obamas proved they’re hip too, by including some of the this year’s hottest hip-hop, R&B and pop tracks like “Señorita” from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and “Boo’d Up” from Ella Mai.

There’s no doubt the Obamas are up on pop culture. The question is, will they be tuning in to Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards to watch Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Lil Nas X perform?