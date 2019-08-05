‘The OA’ Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons

There will be no third season for The OA. Netflix has opted not to renew the mystery drama series that reunited Sundance veterans Brit Marling and director Zal Batmanglij.

The news comes four and a half months after Season 2 of The OA was released on March 22.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content, Netflix. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Netflix has a relatively high Season 1 to Season 2 renewal rate (around 80%) but the threshold gets significantly higher after Seasons 2 and 3 as series get more expensive for Netflix and the cost vs. viewership is heavily scrutinized in the renewal decision-making process. The majority of Netflix’s original scripted shows last two or three seasons.

In The OA, Marling starred as an adopted blind woman who goes missing for seven years. When she suddenly turns up alive, she can see, has unexplained scars on her back, and refers to herself as the OA. Rather than explain things to her parents or the authorities, she reveals her secrets to some locals and gives them her life story. Ultimately, she seeks their help in finding other missing people.

Co-stars included Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson, Alice Krige, Patrick Gibson, Brandon Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander and Phyllis Smith.

Batmanglij and Marling created and executive produce the series with Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar.