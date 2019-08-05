‘The OA’s Brit Marling Reveals “Good Cry” Over Cancellation; Thanks Netflix & Fans For “Intense Journey”

The co-creator & star of the now axed sci-fi mystery drama puts it all out there on the sudden end of the series

“Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story,” said Brit Marling today of herself and The OA co-creator Zal Batmanglij after Netflix pulled the plug on the series after two seasons. “The first time I heard the news I had a good cry,” the WGA Awards nominee added Monday in an often raw and poignant letter on social media.

Coming off a now unresolved cliffhanger ending to the March 22 launching eight-episode Part II and a somewhat aggressive though fruitless Emmy campaign for The OA, the move by the streaming service sees yet another series unable to cross that Season 3 bar – even with heavy praise from the boss.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” Netflix’s Original Content VP Cindy Holland said in a slightly open ended statement on Monday “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Related Story 'The OA' Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons

Creative and executive reactions to the cancellation were certainly heavy, according to Marling’s multi-page Instagram post this morning. Putting emphasis on her larger goals with the series, the Babylon actor noted that “one of our executives at Netflix who has been with us since the early days” was also in tears when the end was made official.

Read all of Brit Marling’s post on the end of The OA here:

As well as co-creator, co-showrunner and lead Marling, the multi-narrative sci-fi mystery drama also featured Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson, Alice Krige, Patrick Gibson, Brandon Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander and Phyllis Smith. Batmanglij and Marling executive produce The OA with Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar.