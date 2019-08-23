‘The OA’ Star And Co-Creator Brit Marling Thanks The Fans For Support, Says The Story Lives On

The cancellation of The OA by Netflix has created uproar among the series fans. Today, series co-creator Brit Marling took to social media to thank the faithful for their outpouring of support.

In a long post that showed up on Instagram and Twitter, Marling said she was “floored” by the fan reactions, which included dozens of videos, artwork eulogies, moving threads and essays.

Marling used the occasion to raise the question of modern storytelling and its place in capitalism’s “push toward consolidation and economies of scale.”

She alluded to the young woman who is staging a hunger strike outside Netflix headquarters to protest the cancellation. Marling and co-creator Zal Batmanglij visited her to offer a bottle of water and food. The woman said she was protesting “late capitalism” and said that “algorithms aren’t as smart as we are. They cannot account for love.”

Marling said The OA story lives on despite its cancellation, as its fans have kept the memory alive.

In The OA, Marlin starred as a young woman who returns after being missing for seven years. She was blind when she disappeared, and now can see. She enlists four students and a teacher to help her rescue other missing people whom she claims are being held in another dimension.

Upon its cancellation, Marling noted on social media that “Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story.” The second season ended on a cliffhanger.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” Netflix’s Original Content VP Cindy Holland said in a statement issued after the cancellation. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

The social media post by Marling: