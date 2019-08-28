‘The New Pope’: Jude Law & John Malkovich Papal Drama To Premiere At Venice As HBO Unveils First Trailer

The first teaser trailer for The New Pope packs a punch with Jude Law and John Malkovich headlining the papal drama.

The series will get its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, as revealed by Deadline earlier this month.

Law, seen in the trailer parading on the beach in his underwear to Devlin’s Watchtower, returns alongside newcomers including Malkovich, Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir and Massimo Ghini. Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi also return.

Written by Sorrentino with his frequent Italian co-writer Umberto Contarello, who also served as co-writer on Young Pope, and Stefano Bises, The New Pope limited series also is set in the world of modern papacy. The New Pope, an original production of HBO-Sky-Canal+, is produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside and co-produced by Mediapro. All eight episodes are being directed by Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino.

The Young Pope, created and directed by Sorrentino, debuted on Sky in October 2016 and on HBO in January 2017. The series aired in 150 territories.