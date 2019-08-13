‘The McLaughlin Group’ Returning To PBS In January After Local Relaunch

The McLaughlin Group has reconvened with a familiar new host and will return to PBS stations nationwide early next year.

The pioneering, long-running political punditry forum resurfaced last year on WJLA-TV Washington D.C. with host Tom Rogan and fellow show veterans Pat Buchanan, Eleanor Clift and Clarence Page. Maryland Public Television will begin airing the revived show exclusively on Friday, September 6. American Public Television confirmed to Deadline that it will distribute The McLaughlin Group to PBS outlets nationwide in January.

Maryland Public Television and The McLaughlin Group’s longtime production company Re-Group Media will produce the weekly series, which will be recorded each Friday at a D.C studio.

The original McLaughlin Group originated on public TV in 1982 and aired for 34 years until just before host John McLaughlin’s death in August 2016. He had missed his first episode of the talk fest the week before. Rogan, Buchanan, Clift and Page carried on without him for that final hour, and McLaughlin — who pioneered shout-festy political TV punditry — died days later at 89.

As ever, the panel will engage in lively commercial-free political discourse covering current and emerging issues of the day, as well as topics of interest to voters during the current election cycle.

“The McLaughlin Group is an American original,” says Seth Berenzweig, series executive producer and president and CEO of Re-Group Media. “Our panel remains experienced, balanced and highly professional – and perhaps most important – it remains together. Generations of Americans have come to rely on our team’s ability to bring clarity and truth to political discourse.”