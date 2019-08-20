New ‘Matrix’ Movie In Works, Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Returning, Co-Creator Lana Wachowski Writing & Directing

Click to Skip Ad
A new Matrix movie is happening at Warner Bros, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity and Lana Wachowski set to write and direct an all-new film set in the genre-defining world.

Warner Bros will co-produce with the franchise’s original co-producer Village Roadshow.

Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement today. Lana Wachowski is producing with Grant Hill. Wachowski is also co-writing with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana,” said Emmerich. “Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

The three previous films, created with Lilly Wachowski writing and directing—The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003)—have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office and were all Top 10 domestic hits in their year of release. The Matrix Revolutions was also the first film ever to release simultaneously in every major country at the same hour around the world. The Matrix also spawned a successful video game in 2003 timed to Matrix Reloaded: Atari’s Enter the Matrix, which sold more than 5 million copies worldwide, with close to $60 million in U.S. sales.

Special 20th anniversary screenings of The Matrix are being held at select AMC Theatres locations across the U.S. starting August 30.

Earlier this summer, Reeves took Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise to a new height at the box office with John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum earning $321.3M worldwide, $170.7M domestic.

