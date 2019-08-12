‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’ Heads To Broadway For Limited Engagement

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, with a book and direction by the Be More Chill team of Joe Tracz and Stephen Brackett, and music by Broadway newcomer Rob Rokicki, will begin a limited engagement on Broadway next month, producers announced today.

The 16-week holiday engagement of the original musical, based on Rick Riordan’s 2005 best-selling novel, will begin previews September 20 at the Longacre Theatre, with an opening night set for October 16. The Broadway run follows a 32-city North American tour.

The Broadway cast was not announced.

Tracz will write the book, Rokicki the music and lyrics, and Brackett will direct. Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is the choreographer, with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova, and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

Announced by producers TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment, Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson, a son of Poseidon, and the newly discovered powers he can’t control, with monsters on his trail as he is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. The musical features an original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters.

Riordan’s original novel inspired four subsequent books as well as two additional series of five books each, with more than 175 million copies sold worldwide in 42 languages to date. The Lightning Thief recently surpassed its 500th week on the New York Times Bestseller list.

The original TheaterWorksUSA musical production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical debuted in spring 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theater in New York City with a sold-out, six-week run, earning three Drama Desk Awards nominations; a cast album released in June 2017 hit #1 on iTunes’ soundtrack chart. The subsequent North American First National Tour launched in Chicago in January 2019 and concluded last month at Boston’s Huntington Theatre Company.

The Lightning Thief is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle, Roy Lennox, Mary Maggio, Van Dean, and Meredith Lucio.

The Longacre’s current occupant, The Prom, closes Aug. 11.