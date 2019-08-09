‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Tweaks A Few Fringe Democrat Presidential Candidates

The fringe Democrat candidates for president are getting antsy, as the cut-off point looms for their inclusion in the next round of debates. All of which was comedy gold for Stephen Colbert.

He couldn’t resist one President Trump dig, though. “There is one race Trump dislikes more than any others,” Colbert said. “That’s the race for the Democratic nomination.”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet was one target, “a man too boring for the latest Cialis commercial,” quipped Colbert

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang was also tweaked. Colbert said that Yang this week unveiled a Spotify playlist that included “Don’t You Forget About Me,” a song Colbert noted, “That’s actually his campaign slogan.”

A few of those candidates might end up on the ballot, Colbert said, where a different problem may loom. A new California law requires a presidential candidate to release their tax returns to appear on the ballot, a law targeting President Donald Trump, who refuses to reveal his. “We’re going to see everybody’s tax returns,” said Colbert. “We will see if Marianne Williamson writes off her Dreamcatcher as a medical expense.”