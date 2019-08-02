Showtime has set a late-fall premiere date for The L Word: Generation Q. The eight-episode sequel to the groundbreaking 2000s series will debut at 10 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Production is underway in Los Angeles. The date was announced Friday during Showtime’s presentation the TCA summer press tour.

Original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey topline the sequel, executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), original series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo and Steph Green (pilot). Beals, Moennig and Hailey also executive produce.

Generation Q continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey) and Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), along with new characters Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A. Guest stars include Brian Michael, Stephanie Allyne, Olivia Thirlby, Fortune Feimster and Latarsha Rose.

The groundbreaking drama series originally ran on Showtime from 2004-09 and sparked subsequent versions, including the docuseries The Real L Word and L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin.

‘Flack’: Pop TV & UKTV Renew Anna Paquin Dark Comedy For Season 2 – TCA