‘The Kominsky Method’ Sets Premiere Date, Offers First-Look Photos For Second Netflix Season

In the second season, the sun isn’t setting yet on aging actor/acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) and his longtime agent, Norman Newlander (Arkin). The two continue their journey as friends tackling life’s inevitable curve balls, as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, an unforgiving city for aging. This season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter’s new boyfriend (guest star Reiser), who is uncomfortably close to Sandy’s age. Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth (Seymour) and after fifty years, they decide to start again. Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker co-star.

The series is a half-hour, single camera comedy created by eight-time Emmy Award nominee Chuck Lorre. Lorre, Al Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the series, which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The show secured two Golden Globe Award wins for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for star Michael Douglas. Alan Arkin’s performance was also Golden Globe nominated for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Additionally, The Kominsky Method was selected as one of AFI’s TV Programs of the Year 2018, received three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics’ Choice nominations.

Next month, The Kominsky Method is nominated for three Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Michael Douglas, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Alan Arkin.