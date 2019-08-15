Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

UK Lit & Talent Agency Curtis Brown Signs BHP Comics For Film & TV Rights

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Kominsky Method’ Sets Premiere Date, Offers First-Look Photos For Second Netflix Season

THE KOMINSKY METHOD Netflix
The premiere date for the second season of Golden Globe  winner The Kominsky Method is set for Fri. Oct 26 on Netflix
Along with the premiere date, the series offered some first-looks at the second season, which will be highlighted by guest stars Jane Seymour and Paul Reiser joining series stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

In the second season, the sun isn’t setting yet on aging actor/acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) and his longtime agent, Norman Newlander (Arkin). The two continue their journey as friends tackling life’s inevitable curve balls, as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, an unforgiving city for aging. This season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter’s new boyfriend (guest star Reiser), who is uncomfortably close to Sandy’s age. Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth (Seymour) and after fifty years, they decide to start again. Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker co-star.

The series is a half-hour, single camera comedy created by eight-time Emmy Award nominee Chuck Lorre. Lorre, Al Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the series, which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The show secured two Golden Globe Award wins for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for star Michael Douglas. Alan Arkin’s performance was also Golden Globe nominated for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

Additionally, The Kominsky Method was selected as one of AFI’s TV Programs of the Year 2018, received three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics’ Choice nominations.

Next month, The Kominsky Method is nominated for three Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Michael Douglas, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Alan Arkin.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad