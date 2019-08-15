Broadway’s ‘The Inheritance’ Sets Cast: Olivier Winner Among Five Actors Reprising London Performances

Producers of Matthew Lopez’ two-part Broadway-bound Olivier Award winning The Inheritance announced the cast today, with five actors reprising their performances from the acclaimed London staging.

Making the transition from the West End will be Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller. Soller won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Producers Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold made the casting announcement for the production of Matthew Lopez’ two-part play. Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix’s The Crown) will direct, as he did in London, as does scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley.

The Broadway cast for the play will feature Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luis Soria. The company will also include understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

As previously announced, The Inheritance will begin previews at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theater on Friday, September 27, with an official opening on Sunday, November 17.

In addition to Crowley, the creative team includes lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance re-envisions E. M. Forster’s Howards End to 21st-century New York, following the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own and a place to call home.

The play, critically acclaimed, swept London’s awards season this year. The Inheritance had its world premiere at London’s Young Vic Theatre in 2018, then transferred to the West End for a limited engagement. September 21, 2018 through January 19, 2019.

The London production won four Olivier Awards: Best Play, Best Actor (Soller), Best Director (Daldry) and Best Lighting Design (Clark).

Vanessa Redgrave was Olivier-nominated in the supporting actress category for her performance as Margaret. The character will be played on Broadway by two-time Tony nominee Lois Smith, whose extensive stage credits include The Grapes of Wrath, The Trip to Bountiful and Buried Child. Some of her more recent film credits include Ladybird and Marjorie Prime, and guest appearances on TV’s The Americans and Grace and Frankie.