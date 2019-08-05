‘The Illusionists’ To Conjure Fifth Holiday Season On Broadway

The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays will return to Broadway for a fifth holiday season, producers announced today.

The show, which this year will present seven illusionists, will run at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theatre from Friday, November 29, 2019, through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and The Works Entertainment produce. Neil Dorward directs.

This year’s line-up of illusionists includes: mentalist Chris Cox; “trickster” Paul Dabek; magician Kevin James (“The Inventor”); Hyun Joon Kim (“The Manipulator”); quick-change artists Sos & Victoria; and France’s Got Talent stand-out Enzo Weyne. This year’s show also will include performances by Verba Shadow Theatre.