‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’: Henry Thomas Returning To Netflix Anthology Series

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan made it official today on Twitter: Henry Thomas will be returning for the second season of the Netflix horror anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor which follows new characters in a new story.

Bly Manor is inspired by Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely in an old country mansion. There, two young orphans are looked after by a young governess by whom most of the story is narrated by. As Deadline exclusively announced, Victoria Pedretti plays the governess. The details about Thomas’ role are being kept under wraps.

In Haunting of Hill House, the renowned E.T. actor played young Hugh Crain, the ultimate patriarch and house-flipper who moves his family into the Hill House mansion. Due to unexpected repairs, the family has to stay longer, and they begin to experience increasing paranormal phenomena that results in a tragic loss and the family fleeing from the house. Twenty-six years later, the Crain siblings and their estranged father reunite after tragedy strikes again, and they are forced to confront how their time in Hill House had affected each of them.

Trevor Macy is EP on Bly Manor which Amblin TV and Paramount TV are also behind. It is slated to debut in 2020.

Flanagan has The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep coming out from Warner Bros. on Nov. 8. Flanagan and Macy also have Midnight Mass, a second horror series that will be coming to Netflix.

Here’s Flanagan’s Tweet: