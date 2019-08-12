Broadway-Bound ‘The Great Society’ Completes Casting With Richard Nixon, Ladybird Johnson & Coretta Scott King Roles Filled; Opening Night Set

Robert Schenkkan’s Broadway-bound The Great Society, his second LBJ play following the celebrated All The Way, has completed casting and set an opening night for Tuesday, October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Joining the previously announced Brian Cox (as Lyndon B. Johnson) will be Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, David Garrison as Richard Nixon, Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston as James Bevel, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King and Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses.

Previews begin on the previously announced Friday, September 6 for a strictly limited 12-week engagement.

The newcomers join the previously announced Cox, Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, and Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey. Ted Deasy and Robyn Kerr join the ensemble.

Bill Rauch will direct, as he did with All The Way, the first installment of the LBJ chronicles that won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Play and earned Bryan Cranston the award in his his lead role as LBJ.

Today’s announcement completes casting for the 19-member ensemble portraying more than 50 characters.

The Great Society is produced on Broadway by co-lead producers Jeffrey Richards and Louise L. Gund, with co-producers Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jennifer Manocherian, Gabrielle Palitz/Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Mark Pigott KBE, Cynthia Stroum, Jacob Soroken Porter and Lincoln Center Theater.