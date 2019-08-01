Evil showrunners Robert and Michelle King are set to bring over guest stars from The Good Wife and The Good Fight universe – starting with John Glover.

Glover, who appeared in four episodes of CBS’ The Good Wife as attorney Jared Andrews, is set to join the supernatural drama, which airs on the same network next month.

Michelle King revealed that the actor, who is best known for his role as Lionel Luthor in Smallville, would also be appearing on Evil. She said that there is no expectation for regular cast members of The Good Wife and The Good Fight to appear. “But actors that have appeared as guest cast on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, we’re thrilled to bring on to Evil. That’s one of the most exciting things about doing Evil because on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, we’ve held that the world is real so if someone appeared as a doctor, we’re not going to bring them on years later as a shoemaker. There are all these wonderful actors who, after ten years of being in that universe, that we’ve used and the fact that we can use them again is wonderful,” she said at the TCA summer press tour.

CBS psychological drama Evil is written and exec produced by Robert and Michelle King and is about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on Kristen Benoist (Katja Herbers), a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training (Mike Colter) and a blue-collar contractor (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The Kings executive produce Evil, which premieres September 26, with Liz Glotzer, president of King Size Prods.

Michelle King added that they will be working on Evil at the same time as the new season of The Good Fight. “The Good Fight writers’ room will be starting up in September and we’re just going to be running a little bit faster. We’ll be pretty far on Evil because the writers’ room will be set to be finished in December,” she added.