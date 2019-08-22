‘The Good Place’: NBC & Paley Center Team On One-Hour Special Commemorating Final Season

Marking the fourth and final season of NBC comedy The Good Place, the network and The Paley Center for Media will team for an hourlong special about the series next month.

With clips, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place will air Thursday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m. ET/PT, one week before the comedy’s final season premiere.

“As it begins its final season, The Good Place has become a cultural touchstone representing the best of television anywhere,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs and Late Night, NBC Entertainment.

The special will include interviews with the show’s stars, including Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden, as well as with creator Michael Schur.

“With its brilliant acting, writing and directing, it’s easy to see why The Good Place has taken its place among television’s most memorable comedies,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO.

The new season of The Good Place will premiere Thursday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. ET/PT, following the 8 p.m. return of Superstore and the premiere of new series Perfect Harmony starring Bradley Whitford. New series Sunnyside, starring Kal Penn and executive produced by Schur, follows multiple-Emmy-nominated The Good Place.

The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place is produced by Brad Lachman Productions in association with The Paley Center for Media. Maureen J. Reidy, Brad Lachman and Diane Lewis will executive produce. Bill Bracken will co-executive produce.

The Good Place is executive produced by Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard. The series is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.