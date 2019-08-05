‘The Goldbergs’ To Pay Tribute To ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ In Season 7 Premiere; Christie Brinkley & Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star

The Goldbergs will pay homage to the classic 1983 film National Lampoon’s Vacation in its annual fall tribute premiere episode on September 25. Additionally, Christie Brinkley and Anthony Michael Hall have been tapped to guest star in the episode.

In “Vacation”, Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, before Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile) go off to college. But, like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff (Sam Lerner) when he teases “we need to talk” and won’t tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure.

Hall and Brinkley will guest star in roles to be announced at a later date.

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

“Vacation” was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Lew Schneider.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Goldbergs premieres Wednesday, September 25 at 9 PM on ABC.