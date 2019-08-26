‘The Goldbergs’ Creator Adam F. Goldberg Steps Down As Showrunner, Chris Bishop & Alex Barnow To Succeed Him

After six years at the helm, The Goldbergs creator/executive producer Adam F. Goldberg is stepping down as showrunner of the ABC comedy series, which is heading into Season 7.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Goldbergs veterans Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow, who have been with the series since its premiere, have been named showrunners of the series produced by Sony Pictures TV, where both are under deals.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Goldberg will remain involved in the series and will continue as an executive producer. His relinquishing day-to-day showrunner responsibilities on The Goldbergs, which films on the Sony lot, comes on the heels of Goldberg leaving Sony Pictures TV for a big overall deal at ABC Studios. He is expected to focus on development for the Disney TV Studios unit.

Meanwhile, both Bishop and Barnow have separate multi-year overall deals with Sony Pictures TV that take them into 2021.

In addition to The Goldbergs, spinoff series Schooled also is undergoing a showrunner change. The Kids Are Alright creator Tim Doyle was recently named showrunner of the ABC comedy for its upcoming second season. He replaced Marc Firek, who co-created Schooled with Goldberg and ran it during its freshman season.

Ron Tom/ABC

Launched in 2013 and always teeming with period pop-culture references, The Goldbergs chronicles creator Goldberg’s chaotic but loving family as he grew up in the Reagan era. Sean Giambrone plays Adam, a nerdish, movies-obsessed teen who seems to chronicle everything on his camcorder. Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin are his parents Beverly and Maury, with Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia as his older siblings. George Segal is the free-spirited but wise grandpa, and Patton Oswalt supplies the Wonder Years-esque narration.

Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Bishop is repped by 3 Arts and attorney Bruce Gellman. Barnow is with attorney Ken Richman.