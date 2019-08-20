‘The Flight Attendant’: Susanna Fogel To Direct & Executive Produce First Two Episodes Of Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series

Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me) is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), for HBO Max. Additionally, former Nashville executive producers Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin have joined as executive producers/co-showrunners alongside previously announced EP/writer Steve Yockey (Supernatural).

Produced by Cuoco’s Yes, Norman and Berlanti Productions, the upcoming Warner Horizon Scripted Television series is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian, adapted by Yockey. Filming is set to begin this fall on eight one-hour episodes.

The Flight Attendant is a terrifying story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

20th Century Fox TV

Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Yockey, Lavender and Ulin are executive producers of the series. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Fogel is currently in production on Gillian Flynn’s Utopia for Amazon. She recently helmed the The Wilds pilot for Amazon and directed, executive produced and co-wrote The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. She most recently co-wrote the acclaimed 2019 feature film comedy Booksmart.

Yockey most recently served as a Co-Executive Producer on the long-running hit drama series Supernatural. His other credits include Scream: The TV Series and Awkward.

Lavender and Ulin were writers/producers for the first four seasons of the country music–themed drama series Nashville, rising to executive producer. Most recently, they were under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television, where they served as consulting producers on drama series Proven Innocent and The Gifted, as well as developing their own shows.