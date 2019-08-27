Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Brian Karem Gets Day In Court Over Suspended White House Credentials

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Sets Nov. 1 Theatrical Bow For Scorsese's The Irishman'

Read the full story

‘The Five People You Meet In Heaven’ Drama From Mitch Albom Based On Book Set At Fox With Big Commitment

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Mitch Albom The Five People You Meet In Heaven
Shutterstock/Hyperion

Fox has given a script-to-series commitment to The Five People You Meet in Heaven, based on Mitch Albom’s bestselling novel. Albom will pen the adaptation, produced by Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Fox Enteratainment
Fox

The newly independent network has been experimenting with a script-to-series model — which triggers a straight-to-series order if a script is approved — alongside the traditional pilot model. Last season, Fox handed script-to-series commitment to drama Talent, an adaptation of the graphic novel from Graham Yost, Boom! Studios, Original Film and Sony Pictures TV. That project ultimately didn’t go forward.

Using familiar characters from Albom’s bestselling novel, The Five People You Meet in Heaven will explore each character’s unique journey in this world and the next. With heaven as the place where your life is finally explained to you — by five people you touched — the ongoing storylines of interwoven characters will explore larger themes such as redemption, love, hope and human connection.

Albom executive produces with former Designated Survivor executive producer Keith Eisner.

The Five People You Meet in Heaven was published in 2003 by Hyperion and remained on the New York Times Best Seller list for 95 weeks. A made-for-television film adaptation of the novel penned by Albom and starring Jon Voight was released in 2004 and is available on DVD.

Albom’s newest book, Finding Chika, will be published with HarperCollins in early November.

Albom is repped by CAA, David Black Literary Agency and Eric Brown and Michael Rudell at Franklin Weinrib Rudell & Vassallo.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad