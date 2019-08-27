‘The Five People You Meet In Heaven’ Drama From Mitch Albom Based On Book Set At Fox With Big Commitment

Fox has given a script-to-series commitment to The Five People You Meet in Heaven, based on Mitch Albom’s bestselling novel. Albom will pen the adaptation, produced by Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

The newly independent network has been experimenting with a script-to-series model — which triggers a straight-to-series order if a script is approved — alongside the traditional pilot model. Last season, Fox handed script-to-series commitment to drama Talent, an adaptation of the graphic novel from Graham Yost, Boom! Studios, Original Film and Sony Pictures TV. That project ultimately didn’t go forward.

Using familiar characters from Albom’s bestselling novel, The Five People You Meet in Heaven will explore each character’s unique journey in this world and the next. With heaven as the place where your life is finally explained to you — by five people you touched — the ongoing storylines of interwoven characters will explore larger themes such as redemption, love, hope and human connection.

Albom executive produces with former Designated Survivor executive producer Keith Eisner.

The Five People You Meet in Heaven was published in 2003 by Hyperion and remained on the New York Times Best Seller list for 95 weeks. A made-for-television film adaptation of the novel penned by Albom and starring Jon Voight was released in 2004 and is available on DVD.

Albom’s newest book, Finding Chika, will be published with HarperCollins in early November.

Albom is repped by CAA, David Black Literary Agency and Eric Brown and Michael Rudell at Franklin Weinrib Rudell & Vassallo.