The CW is keeping a close eye on the abortion ban situation in Georgia, where Black Lightning films, and will have discussions with its studio partners if the law is passed.

President Mark Pedowitz gave a strong, personal take on the issue but said that the youth-skewing network would follow the path of its parent companies WarnerMedia and CBS.

“First, anybody who interferes with people’s right to make medical choices, I am solely against. Secondly, the law is not in effect yet. We are following the path of our parent companies; if the law is passed I am certain we will have discussions with both studios about what to do and what not to do in terms of where Georgia sits,” he said, speaking at the summer TCA press tour.

This comes after both parent companies addressed the subject of filming in Georgia in May. WarnerMedia said that it will “watch the situation closely” and if the new law passes, it would “reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions”. Similarly, CBS said it was also monitoring developments and added that if the law takes effect, the state “may not be a viable location for future productions”.

The CW’s main production in Georgia is Black Lightning, which films in Atlanta and the surrounding area. The network is preparing for the third season of the superhero drama, which premieres in October.

The CW has also previously filmed a number of its high-profile shows in Georgia including The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

The issue is still live as Georgia is still planning to bring in the restrictive abortion law, which would outlaw abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, which is earlier than many women become aware they are pregnant, in January.

In June, the ACLU, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood sued the state of Georgia, asking a judge to stop Georgia’s abortion bill from becoming law.

According to the MPAA, the state is responsible for more than 92,100 film and TV production jobs and nearly $4.6 billion in total wages. State officials said that for the fiscal year ending June 30, the industry generated $2.7 billion in direct spending.