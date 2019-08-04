The CW is looking at another show set in the expanded Arrowverse.

The youth-skewing network is keeping the lights on for its DC Comics-based slate of shows with President Mark Pedowitz confirming that it is looking at another title, set in the Arrowverse, for next season.

This comes as Arrow, the first show set in this world for The CW, is coming to an end with its forthcoming eighth season.

Pedowitz said that there’s a “possibility” of an Arrow spin-off but that it is prioritizing another DC Comics property for next season, without giving any details.

“The fact that seven years ago, we introduced Arrow, who would have thought it would have spawned six shows, a whole universe that they managed to create. It’s quite a remarkable feat,” he added.

Arrow spawned titles including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman.

The latter, which stars Ruby Rose as Batwoman, launches on October 6. Pedowitz said that the show, which was developed by Greg Berlanti and Caroline Dries, was the “next evolution” of the strand. “It’s the next step to do something. We believe these franchises, this universe will continue for many years, so it’s important to ensure that you have characters that will keep the fans coming back. How that universe plays out, time will tell,” he added.