There have been a slew of changes on Dynasty over its first two seasons. One of the lead roles, Cristal, was recast twice — Ana Brenda Contreras replaced original star Nathalie Kelley after the end of Season 1; Contreras was recently replaced by Daniella Alonso heading into Season 3.

Additionally, Elizabeth Gillies recently took over the role of Alexis from Nicollette Sheridan. And original Dynasty showrunner Sallie Patrick exited after Season 1; she has been replaced by Josh Reims.

“Sallie wanted to go to development. She had been on the show for two years. That was a natural succession. She will continue to consult on the show,” the CW President Mark Pedowitz said during the network’s executive presentation.

As for the recastings, “we hoped (Contreras) would continue but she had personal issues we had no control over,” he said. He would not agree that the there is a lager underlining issue on the set of the show beyond the the individual departures but referred any inquiries to series producer CBS TV Studios.