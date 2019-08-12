‘The Crown’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Third Season Of Left Bank’s Royal Drama

The Crown is finally heading back to Netflix with the third season of the royal drama climbing onto the throne on November 17.

This comes nearly two years on from the second season of the British drama, which launched on December 8, 2017.

Season 3 of The Crown starts in 1964 and will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will also start to emerge in the next season.

Written bt Peter Morgan, the third season will have a new cast from the previous two season. Oscar winner Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from Claire Foy. Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) and Helena Bonham Carter will play Prince Philip, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret, respectively. Parker Bowles is played by Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell and Prince Charles by Josh O’Connor. Marion Bailey (Allied) plays the Queen Mother.

Erin Doherty stars as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson in the series, which runs through until 1977.