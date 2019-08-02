“As tense, angry and emotionally raw as 2016 was, this campaign is going to be more,” The Circus’ John Heilemann warned the TCA today. “I think this is a very dangerous time,” the Game Change co-author added of today’s deeply divided America.

“The President is going to run a racist political campaign,” Heilemann bluntly declared as co-hosts Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner joined the Recount founder on-stage Friday at the Beverly Hilton.

“We’ve never seen anything like that,” the veteran political journalist stated in a week that has seen Democrats debate the ex-Celebrity Apprentice’s constant call to America’s worst nature and Will Hurd, the only African-American GOP member of the House of Representatives disclosing that he is not running for re-election.

“People who sounded alarmist in the past, don’t sound alarmist any more,” Wu-Tang Clan t-shirt wearing Heilemann concluded in what was an analysis heavy panel. “The stakes are very high, it is going to be a very hot campaign.”

“This election is turning into one about a racial divide,” long time GOP campaign strategist McKinnon chimed in, “Donald Trump has made that clear.” CBS News contributor Wagner noted Trump’s Oval Office vile “shithole countries” remarks of last year and asserted that a race baiting election tactic “raises serious questions about the future of the Republican party…it’s come to a crisis point.”

Having launched in January 2016 as an expected one season run focused on that year’s mind bending race and near constant access to Trump and his crew, The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth returns for more of its fourth season in late September.

Though the roving political documentary series hasn’t officially been given a fifth season, it is obvious that Showtime wants the show on for the big night next November, one way or another. “If America still exists, we will be covering the general election,” promised co-host Heilemann to laughs.

“We will be at the election headquarters of whoever the nominees are,” McKinnon promised in a more serious tone. “We don’t plan much,” noted a dead pan Wagner of the fast paced and almost real time Sunday night series.