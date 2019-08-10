‘The Boys’ Showrunner Tweets Teasing First Photo From Amazon Prime Season Two

The showrunner for Amazon Prime Video’s breakout hit The Boys has released a teaser photo for its upcoming season two on Twitter.

The photo features showrunner Eric Kripke in the middle, surrounded by Kimiko, Frenchie, Hughie, and Mother’s Mil. All are covered in blood and giving an obscene gesture to the camera.

“A small token for #TheBoysTV fans. World’s first pic of #Season2. As you can see, we’re up to our old tricks. If you haven’t seen, JOIN US. Streaming now on @PrimeVideo @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #SPN #SPNFamily #Timeless” The show depicts a world where superheroes are corporate backed celebrities rather than self-motivated do-gooders. When their behavior threatens the world’s safety, the CIA squad known as “The Boys” attempt to check them.

Amazon has given an early Season 2 renewal, making the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con. Additionally, Amazon confirmed that You’re the Worst alum Aya Cash will join the Season 2 cast as Stormfront.

The show’s executive producers are Seth Rogen and Kripke, and the series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue.

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Kripke.

The Boys are Hughie (Quaid), Billy Butcher (Urban), Mother’s Milk (Alonso), Frenchie (Capon), and The Female (Fukuhara). Simon Pegg guest stars as Hughie’s father.

The Supes of The Seven are led by Homelander (Starr), who is joined by Starlight (Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Usher), The Deep (Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

The Boys hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, which co-produces with Amazon and Neal H. Moritz’s studio-based Original Film

Kripke’s tweet below.