‘The Bay’ Spinoff Series Starring The D’Ambrosio Twins In The Works

EXCLUSIVE: yA (working title), a spinoff of Amazon’s multiple Emmy-winning digital daytime drama series The Bay, is in development from original series creator Gregori J. Martin, former General Hospital showrunner Wendy Riche and producer LANY Entertainment. Principal photography is set to begin next month on the project. A distributor has yet to be locked in.

Co-written by Martin and Riche, the new young adult series follows Frankie and Regan Sanders, played by twins Bianca D’Ambrosio and Chiara D’Ambrosio, who move from a rural area on the Central Coast into a multi-million dollar estate in the sunny, waterfront fictional town of Bay City California. Centering around the high school drama and a new social environment, Frankie and Regan are quickly swept into the cultural awakenings of a sometimes cruel new world.

Martin will co-direct the 10-episode first season with LANY Entertainment partner and The Bay‘s Kristos Andrews, who will also guest star on the new series.

Mike C. Manning (Teen Wolf) and Lane Davies also are set to appear on the series, which will include crossovers from several cast members of The Bay while also introducing new characters.

The D’Ambrosio twins headlined their own reality show A Day in the Life, and they most recently appeared on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.

The Bay recently released its fourth season on Amazon Prime Video, and has thus far garnered 15 Daytime Emmy wins in the Digital Daytime Drama Category, with 36 total Emmy nominations. GRB Studios distributes the series internationally.

In addition to The Bay, LANY Entertainment also produced the Daytime Emmy nominated teen series This Just In on Pop TV.