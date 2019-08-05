ABC said Monday that its summer staples The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise have been renewed for new seasons to premiere in 2020. The news, unveiled this morning during the network’s portion of the TCA summer press tour, comes as Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise premieres tonight.

The Bachelorette, renewed for Season 16, just wrapped its most recent season last week. The finale featuring the conclusion (or not) of Hannah Brown’s quest for love was the show’s highest-rated telecast in two years.

Last summer, Bachelor in Paradise led its Monday time slot and and was No. 1 in the key demos on the night; its Tuesday edition was No. 1 in women 18-34.

ABC already said that Season 24 of The Bachelor will also return in 2020. All three shows are hosted by Chris Harrison.

The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers. Bachelor In Paradise is also a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, with Fleiss, Hilton, Woods, Warner, Caric and Geist the executive producers.