‘The Baby-Sitters Club’: Alicia Silverstone & Mark Feuerstein To Star In Netflix’s Live-Action Series Adaptation

Former American Woman star Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein (9JKL) are set for lead roles in The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix’s live-action series adaptation of Ann M. Martins bestselling book series. Production has begun on the single-camera family show in Vancouver.

The 10-episode series is being produced by The Chronicles of Narnia producer Walden Media and Escape at Dannemora producer Michael De Luca, who will executive produce alongside Lucy Kitada. Glow’s Rachel Shukert will serve as showrunner, while Broad City’s Lucia Aniello will direct and exec produce with Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov. Martin will produce alongside Aniello’s Paulilu Productions.

Based on Martin’s book series, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary original series that will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends -Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer – in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Silverstone will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of Watson Brewer, played by Feuerstein.

Published by Scholastic, The Baby-Sitters Club is a classic story of female friendship, entrepreneurialism, and empowerment. Originally launched as a four-book series in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180 million copies in print to date.

Silverstone starred as Bonnie Nolan on Paramount Network’s American Woman. She recently wrapped shooting a starring role in feature The Pleasure Of Your Presence, for writer and director Amy Miller Gross.

Feuerstein created, executive produced and starred in comedy 9JKL, which aired for one season on CBS. He most recently was seen in guest-starring roles in Better Things and Law & Order SVU.

