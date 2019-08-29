‘The Aeronauts’: Amazon Unveils First Trailer For Eddie Redmayne & Felicity Jones Feature

“So it begins…” Amazon has unveiled the first trailer for its Eddie Redmayne-Felicity Jones pic The Aeronauts.

The trailer shows the lengths and heights that the pair have gone to in the Tom Harper-directed feature.

Set in 1862, The Aeronauts follows wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. It’s a journey to the edge of the then-known world, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim.

Pic is written by Jack Thorne and directed and produced by Harper. Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman also produce. Richard Hewitt and Thorne are executive producers.

Additional cast include Tom Courtenay (45 Years), Anne Reid (The Last Tango in Halifax), Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Vincent Perez (Riviera), Tim McInnerny (Peterloo), Phoebe Fox (Eye in the Sky) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday).

The film will be released in theaters on December 6 and will be available on Prime Video on December 20. This shifts the pic deeper into awards season. The company has collapsed the intended theatrical window for the ballooning disaster film; instead of a traditional theatrical release, including a previously agreed one-week Imax commitment, the film will get a short stateside theatrical release via Amazon, then will launch on the SVOD service to maximize in-home holiday eyeballs.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline last month, “The Aeronauts is a spectacular film featuring some of Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne’s finest work. The level of filmmaking is nothing short of a technical feat that transports you to another world high up in the clouds. The theatrical experience is an important part of our business, but our highest priority is our customers.”