The 100 is coming to an end with its seventh season.

The CW is bringing the post-apocalyptic drama to a conclusion after renewing the Jason Rothberg-developed series for a seventh season earlier this year.

The announcement was made by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW at the TCA summer press tour. He said that Rothberg had always wanted to end The 100 after the seventh season and that has a number of ideas that he wants to develop. “We’ve been very good at listening to our showrunner creators about the right time to end our series,” he said.

Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, The 100 is from Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein.

The series follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors, largely a group of criminal adolescents, including Clarke Griffin, played by Eliza Taylor, Finn Collins, played by Thomas McDonell, Bellamy Blake, played by Bob Morley, Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos), Jasper Jordan (Devon Bostick), Monty Green (Christopher Larkin), Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan), John Murphy (Richard Harmon), and Wells Jaha (Eli Goree). Paige Turco and Tasya Teles also star.

They are among the first people from a space habitat, the Ark, to return to Earth after a devastating nuclear apocalypse.

Over the past four seasons the 100 have fought to survive against unimaginable odds, only to see the world end for a second time. Season 5 began six years later, with our heroes still separated: Bellamy’s team in space, Clarke on the ground and hundreds trapped in the bunker below. But when a massive prison ship descends upon the last survivable place on Earth, the 100 must come together to reclaim their home.

Season six premiered on April 30 2019 and the seventh season, which will air next year, will run for 16 episodes.