‘That One Time’, Indie Pilot From DGA Director Development Initiative’s Melanie Wagor, Wraps Production

Production has been completed on That One Time, an independent pilot for Lucky 13 Productions that was directed and created by Melanie Wagor, a 2020 DGA Director Development Initiative protégé.

Dermot Mulroney and newcomer Dylan Flashner star in the project, written by Wagor and Cameron Northey. Wagor and Joel Michaely are executive producers, and Northey is co-executive producer.

The pilot follows a diverse group of high school students as they struggle to define themselves while contending with what it means to be a teenager in 2019 – a time fraught with sex, drugs, social media, turbulent friendships, dysfunctional families and rapid societal change.

Jenna Leigh Green, Yazmin Monet Watkins, Troy Gentile, Ryan Malaty, Dana Melanie, Michelle DeShon and Robyn Lively are also in the cast.

The DGA’s DDI program, part of the guild’s efforts to increase the number of women and minority directors, focuses on education, networking and career development. The mentorship program pairs members who aspire to expand their TV directing careers (protégés) with veteran directors who serve as their professional guides to the working world of episodic television.

Wagor’s mentors include Mel Damski, Todd Holland, Leslie Linka Glatter, Rosemary Rodriguez and Catherine Hardwicke.