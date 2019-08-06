Terry Crews & Ludacris Pic ‘John Henry’ Acquired By Saban Films

Saban Films has taken North American rights to Will Forbes’ directorial debut, John Henry starring Terry Crews and Ludacris with an eye on a Q1 2020 theatrical release.

Pic is a modern adaption of the African-American folk hero of the same name, and follows Henry (Crews) after he abandons a crime-riddled life for a peaceful one in Los Angeles. But when he crosses paths with two immigrant kids who are running from the leader of his former gang, he’s forced to confront the violence of his past life in hopes of saving them.

Forbes and Doug Skinner wrote the screenplay. Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, Kodiak Pictures’ Maurice Fadida and Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones produce.

“The tale of John Henry is classic and legendary for many,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley in a statement. “Terry and Ludacris’ performances are particularly inspiring, and we are delighted to share this contemporary telling with our audiences.”

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Yale Chasin of UTA on behalf of the filmmakers. Crews and Ludacris are executive producers along with Matthew Antoun and Mark Strome on behalf of iWood Studios and DJ Quik.