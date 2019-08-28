‘Tell Me A Story’: Garcelle Beauvais To Recur In Season 2 Of CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Garcelle Beauvais (Spider-Man Homecoming) is set for a recurring role in the second season of the CBS All Access anthology series Tell Me A Story.

From creator Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Tell Me A Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 2 will feature the tales of three iconic princesses – Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. (Season 1 weaved together dark stories based on The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel.)

Beauvais will play Veronica Garland. A steely, put-together socialite and businesswoman whose beauty, cunning and drive form an intimidating package. After marrying widower Frank Garland, Veronica craftily displaced Frank’s daughter, Simone (Ashley Madekwe), as the woman of the house, creating bad blood between the two. She is so protective of her status in the family and of her two sons, Ron (Caleb Castille) and Derek (Christopher Meyer), that one is left to wonder: just how far will she go to maintain her standing?

Beauvais was recently seen in the CW’s Siren and The Magicians on Syfy. She’ll next appear in a recurring role opposite Dennis Quaid in Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever and in Paramount Pictures’ Coming 2 America sequel to the hit 1988 comedy with Eddie Murphy. Beauvais is repped by Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment.