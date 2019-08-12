Teen Choice Awards Winners List: ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Riverdale’ Take Top Prizes

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards handed out coveted trophy surfboards on Sunday night. More than 55 million votes from teens came in to support their favorite teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web. Disney and Marvel dominated the film side with Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin and Spider-man: Far From Home winning top honors while Riverdale and Shadowhunters won for television.

Hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik, the ceremony aired live on Fox from Hermosa Beach, Calif. Other big winners of the evening included Crazy Rich Asians, the drama After as well as Supernatural and Stranger Things.

The event featured performances by OneRepublic; Blanco Brown; Mabel; Monsta X; CNCO; Jordan McGraw, with special guest Sarah Hyland; Johnny Orlando; Jacob Sartorius; Zhavia; and Hayden Summerall.

Read the full list of winners below.

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

“Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

“Aladdin”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

Will Smith – “Aladdin”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Naomi Scott – “Aladdin”

Choice Drama Movie

“After”

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hero Fiennes Tiffin – “After”

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Josephine Langford – “After”

Choice Comedy Movie

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Laura Marano – “The Perfect Date”

Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Summer Movie

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“Shadowhunters”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Jared Padalecki – “Supernatural”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters”

Choice Action TV Show

“MacGyver”

Choice Action TV Actor

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress

Gabrielle Union – “L.A.’s Finest”

Choice Comedy TV Show

“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Nina Dobrev – “Fam”

Choice TV Villain

Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham”

Choice Reality TV Show

“America’s Got Talent”

Choice Throwback TV Show

“Friends”

Choice Summer TV Show

“Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actor

Noah Schnapp – “Stranger Things”

Choice Summer TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Choice Music Group

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Dan + Shay

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Panic! At The Disco

Choice Song: Female Artist

Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”

Choice Song: Group

BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

Choice Pop Song

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Choice Latin Song

CNCO – “Pretend”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Choice Rock Song

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Choice International Artist

BTS

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”

Choice Summer Song

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Female Artist

Halsey

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

Jonas Brothers

Choice Summer Tour

BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”

Choice Song From A Movie

“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

Choice Ship

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Comedian

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

Choice Male Athlete

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete

Serena Williams

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star

Emma Chamberlain

Choice Male Web Star

David Dobrik

Choice Comedy Web Star

The Dolan Twins

Choice Social Star

Noah Centineo

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Hannah Meloche

Choice Gamer

PewDiePie

Choice YouTuber

Sam and Colby

Choice Fandom

#BTSARMY

Choice Music Web Star

Annie LeBlanc

Teen Choice Take Note Award – Presented by Crayola

Kayva Kopparapu

Sebastian and Brandon Martinez

Marsai Martin

Leon “Kida” Burns (Kida the Great)

Celai West

Braxton Moral

Mari Copeny

Logan Guleff