Teen Choice Awards Winners List: ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Riverdale’ Take Top Prizes

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards handed out coveted trophy surfboards on Sunday night. More than 55 million votes from teens came in to support their favorite teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web. Disney and Marvel dominated the film side with Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin and Spider-man: Far From Home winning top honors while Riverdale and Shadowhunters won for television.
Hosted by Lucy Hale and David Dobrik, the ceremony aired live on Fox from Hermosa Beach, Calif. Other big winners of the evening included Crazy Rich Asians, The Perfect Date the drama After as well as Supernatural and Stranger Things.
The event featured performances by OneRepublic; Blanco Brown; Mabel; Monsta X; CNCO; Jordan McGraw, with special guest Sarah Hyland; Johnny Orlando; Jacob Sartorius; Zhavia; and Hayden Summerall.
Read the full list of winners below.
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie
“Avengers: Endgame”
Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Endgame”
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Endgame”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
“Aladdin”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
Will Smith – “Aladdin”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Naomi Scott – “Aladdin”
Choice Drama Movie
“After”
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – “After”
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Josephine Langford – “After”
Choice Comedy Movie
“Crazy Rich Asians”
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Noah Centineo – “The Perfect Date”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Laura Marano – “The Perfect Date”
Choice Movie Villain
Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Endgame”
Choice Summer Movie
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show
“Riverdale”
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Shadowhunters”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Jared Padalecki – “Supernatural”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters”
Choice Action TV Show
“MacGyver”
Choice Action TV Actor
Stephen Amell – “Arrow”
Choice Action TV Actress
Gabrielle Union – “L.A.’s Finest”
Choice Comedy TV Show
“The Big Bang Theory”
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Nina Dobrev – “Fam”
Choice TV Villain
Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham”
Choice Reality TV Show
“America’s Got Talent”
Choice Throwback TV Show
“Friends”
Choice Summer TV Show
“Stranger Things”
Choice Summer TV Actor
Noah Schnapp – “Stranger Things”
Choice Summer TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Choice Music Group
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Dan + Shay
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist
Panic! At The Disco
Choice Song: Female Artist
Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”
Choice Song: Group
BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
Choice Pop Song
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Choice Country Song
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Choice Latin Song
CNCO – “Pretend”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Choice Rock Song
Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Choice Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Choice International Artist
BTS
Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy With Luv”
Choice Summer Song
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Female Artist
Halsey
Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group
Jonas Brothers
Choice Summer Tour
BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”
Choice Song From A Movie
“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
Choice Ship
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Choice Comedian
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
Choice Male Athlete
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete
Serena Williams
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star
Emma Chamberlain
Choice Male Web Star
David Dobrik
Choice Comedy Web Star
The Dolan Twins
Choice Social Star
Noah Centineo
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
Hannah Meloche
Choice Gamer
PewDiePie
Choice YouTuber
Sam and Colby
Choice Fandom
#BTSARMY
Choice Music Web Star
Annie LeBlanc
Teen Choice Take Note Award – Presented by Crayola
Kayva Kopparapu
Sebastian and Brandon Martinez
Marsai Martin
Leon “Kida” Burns (Kida the Great)
Celai West
Braxton Moral
Mari Copeny
Logan Guleff
