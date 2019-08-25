Taylor Swift On Kanye MTV Video Music Awards Interrupt: “That Stuff Doesn’t Happen In Real Life”

The MTV Video Music Awards have had many memorable moments. But none can top Kanye West’s interruption of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech during the 2009 awards.

The annual awards show heads to Newark, N.J. tomorrow at the Prudential Center. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco hosts, with performances by Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and more. Swift and Ariana Grande are tied for the most nominations with 10 each.

But more importantly, the show is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s Hennessy-fueled interruption of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for best video. Swift, who was something of a surprise winner for her “You Belong With Me,” was interrupted in mid-speech by West, who voiced his opinion that Beyonce’s video for “Single Ladies” was “one of the best videos of all-time,” and more worthy of the award.

West later apologized (after President Barack Obama called him a “jackass”), and Swift mocked the confrontation on Saturday Night Live. They’ve had their ups and downs since, including a dust-up over lyrics.

But this week, with the release of her new album, Lover, she shared a diary excerpt on her feelings about that surreal moment in 2009.

The diaries were included with a deluxe edition of her new album. Swift wrote: “If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life..”