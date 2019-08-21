Taylor Swift Confirms Controversial Re-Recording Plans To ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Taylor Swift’s controversial anti-Scooter efforts to re-record her old music is apparently on track, at least as intentions go. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend, Swift confirms the plan to correspondent Tracy Smith.

Smith asks Swift about re-recording her past songs as a way to regain control of master recordings.

“Might you do that?” Smith asks.

“Oh yeah,” Swift says.

“That’s a plan?” Smith asks.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Swift says.

The excerpt was released by CBS Sunday Morning this afternoon.

In case you’ve forgotten, the music superstar’s plan was launched earlier this summer when she learned that the original masters to her old recordings had been acquired by Scooter Braun, a music mogul and talent agent with whom Swift has a contentious relationship.

When Swift learned that her masters, among those of many other artists, had been acquired by Braun in a $300 million deal with Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group, Swift took to social media.

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote. Determined to regain control of her music, she decided to re-record the songs – how many, she hasn’t specified – which would allow her to hold the new masters.

The beef got even more headlines when Justin Bieber stuck his nose in, publicly chastising Swift for insulting his pal Braun. “Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you!” he wrote. “As the years have passed, we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair.”

Swift said that she’d been bullied online by Braun, Bieber and Kanye West.

CBS Sunday Morning says Swift addresses the controversy and other topics – “her songwriting process, growing up in the business, addressing her haters in music, her insecurities, her life today” – during an in-depth interview at her home and in the studio. The segment also goes behind the scenes as Swift works on a new music video for a new song.

CBS Sunday Morning, exec produced by Rand Morrison, is broadcast Sundays, 9-10:30 a.m. ET, on CBS.